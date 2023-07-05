Looking for upcoming VR games in 2023 and beyond? You've come to the right place.

2023 is becoming a pivotal year for VR. While the upcoming Apple Vision Pro isn't focused on gaming, PlayStation VR2 heralded big releases back in February, Quest 2 has numerous heavy hitters on the way and Meta Quest 3 is well positioned to continue to build on that success. The year may be halfway over, but mark your calendars – there's still plenty of upcoming VR games are on the way.

Our aim is to create a wider list that we will keep regularly updated, so you can better plan ahead or remind yourself of upcoming VR games you had perhaps forgotten about. That doesn't mean we're stopping our more in-depth monthly round-ups – you can find more specific information about new VR games for July 2023 below.

With Meta dropping Quest 1 social support and new feature updates, expect most of the games listed for Quest below to only support Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3 – Quest 1 support is becoming increasingly less common.

Similarly, dual releases on Pico 4 and Neo 3 Link will just be listed as 'Pico' – that store is viewable through mobile apps (iOS / Google Play) or in-headset. PlayStation Store naturally covers PSVR 2 games and most PC VR titles are on Steam, Rift or Viveport, alongside experimental releases on itch.io.

Keep this page bookmarked as we'll continue updating it regularly each month. For now, here's our list of upcoming VR games in 2023 and beyond to come

July 2023

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

August 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad - August 2023 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

- August 2023 (PC VR, PSVR 2) Phasmophobia - August 2023 (PSVR 2)

Summer 2023

Crumbling

September 2023

Hellsweeper VR

Budget Cuts Ultimate - September 7 (PC VR)

- September 7 (PC VR) Toss! - September 7 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest, Vive XR Elite)

- September 7 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest, Vive XR Elite) Hellsweeper VR - September 21 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

- September 21 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest) Box To The Beat - September (PC VR)

- September (PC VR) Maya: The Birth - September 2023 (Quest)

- September 2023 (Quest) System Critical 2 - September 2023 (PC VR)

October 2023

MADiSON VR

MADiSON VR - Halloween 2023 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

- Halloween 2023 (PC VR, PSVR 2) Snow Wars - October 2023 (Quest)

- October 2023 (Quest) Farcaster - October 2023 (PC VR, Quest)

Fall 2023

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Winter or Late 2023

Asgard's Wrath 2

2023

Arizona Sunshine 2

2024

Contractors Showdown

TBC