Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded rebuilds the sandbox stealth game "from the ground up" with cel-shaded visuals exclusively on Quest 3.

Partnering with IO Interactive, XR Games (Zombieland, Zombie Army VR) confirmed Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will introduce dual-wielding for the first time in the series' history, letting you use two weapons or items simultaneously. Alongside the new art style, Reloaded also promises enhanced environmental interactivity, an overhauled user interface and "improved movement options."

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Hitman 3 available in VR. Back in 2021, IO Interactive included PSVR-exclusive support at launch before jumping to PC VR one year later. While we had positive thoughts in our initial Hitman 3 review, calling it an "empowering, exciting VR caper with plenty on offer," we found ourselves less impressed by Hitman 3’s PC VR edition.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded's approach is reminiscent of Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded, an arcade light-gun shooter from XR Games that reached PSVR 2 last year. While Headshot Fever didn't include such widespread changes considering the original game was designed for VR, Zombieland's re-release introduced a new cel-shaded art style with revised character models and additional animations.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded arrives this summer exclusively on Quest 3, and pre-orders are now live with a 10% discount.