Creature Is Hosting A Games Showcase Next Week

Starship Home's studio, Creature, is hosting a new showcase next week.

Fittingly titled a 'Creature Feature', this first edition for the upcoming presentation is being aired in collaboration with IGN and promises “updates, announcements, and shenanigans from all Creature label studios.” Previously announced partner developers include Funktronic Labs (The Light Brigade), Puddle (Thrasher), Double Jack (Maestro), and Thomas Van Bouwel (Laser Dance, Cubism).

TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS: The first ever Creature Feature will include updates, announcements, and shenanigans from all Creature label studios. You will see brand new game announcements, new content for some of your favorite games, and a few surprises along the way. ✨ 9AM PST on May 19th on IGN. ✨ — Creature (@creaturedotpage.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T16:03:20.123Z

That list also includes Neat Corporation, who are best known for Budget Cuts Ultimate and Garden of the Sea. The studio announced that its next game will be unveiled during the upcoming presentation, though little else was shared on what we can expect from the team. Elsewhere, Trebuchet also hinted at further news on Prison Boss Prohibition.

Founded in 2023, Creature works as both a developer and publisher across various VR and mixed reality games. Starship Home was its debut effort as a developer last year, turning your living room into a starship using MR passthrough as you embark on an interplanetary expedition. Since then, the label's also worked on Maestro and Thrasher.

As for additional presentations, we're slowly approaching conference and showcase season. Summer Game Fest takes place on June 6, followed by AWE on June 10. We recently announced that our own UploadVR Showcase is returning once more on July 11, while VR Games Showcase host Jamie Feltham previously confirmed the next edition is coming this August.

Until then, the Creature Feature airs on May 19 at 9am PT via IGN on YouTube.