Conduct Iconic Lord Of The Rings & Game Of Thrones Themes In Maestro

Double Jack Studios is Doom Bound after departing Hogwarts and Fantasia late last year in Secret Sorcery. Players with Quest headsets can leave their controllers behind to conduct iconic themes from The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones in VR with hand tracking.

The new 5-song Doom Bound paid DLC is $8.99 and available from Double Jack on the Meta Horizon Store from today.

Here's the full tracklist:

Ramin Djawadi – Main Theme (Game of Thrones)

Howard Shore – The Bridge of Khazad-dûm (The Lord of the Rings)

Jacques Oﬀenbach – Orpheus in the Underworld

Franz Liszt – Totentanz (up to minute 4)

Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 10, 2nd Movement

I once again picked up the baton to capture that feeling of standing in front of an audience that judges every errant hand movement while I role-played as a conductor leading an orchestra through some of the most iconic themes in modern music.

Doom Bound: Embodying Ramin Djawadi & Howard Shore

For those not familiar, in Maestro players step into the role of a symphony conductor, directing musicians with natural hand movements. This includes subtle gestures like quickly pointing to activate the choir, or sweeping arm movements that bring thunderous crescendos. In our initial coverage of Maestro, we praised it as a breakthrough in hand tracking, enhancing the VR rhythm genre and providing experiences that feel like an authentic orchestral conducting experience. Maestro excels in blending artistic nuance with intuitive interaction. Conducting an orchestra, it turns out, is as challenging as it is rewarding.

The Doom Bound Pack brings five new tracks, highlighted by Ramin Djawadi’s unforgettable Game of Thrones Main Theme and Howard Shore’s dramatic The Bridge of Khazad-dûm from The Lord of the Rings. The pack also includes classical selections like Franz Liszt’s Totentanz and Dmitri Shostakovich’s fierce Symphony No. 10. The selections inject an extremely satisfying theatrical flair into Maestro’s musical score.

Conducting these memorable themes delivered an emotionally charged experience, conjuring up daydreams of traversing the mines of Moria or the many times watching that intricately crafted opening graphic in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Here's a full look at the Game of Thrones Theme by Ramin Djawadi played on easy but still with some frustrating missed notes:

0:00 / 2:47 1× Game of Thrones Main Theme by Ramin Djawadi

And here's a look at The Bridge of Khazad-dûm played on normal difficulty where, let's just say, the audience was not pleased with my performance:

0:00 / 4:31 1× The Bridge of Khazad-dûm by Howard Shore

