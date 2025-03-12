Prison Boss Prohibition Has A Mixed Reality Mode With Colocated Multiplayer

Trebuchet has revealed that Prison Boss Prohibition, the expanded follow-up to Prison Boss VR, will feature mixed reality support on Meta Quest.

Just announced during the VR Games Showcase, Prison Boss Prohibition will introduce Mixed Reality (MR) support. The new MR mode brings the game’s contraband dealings into real-world spaces, with co-located play, allowing friends to team up for local co-op alongside online play.

Set in the heavily policed streets of New Yolk City, Prison Boss Prohibition is a crafting job simulator that lets players run a black-market empire, creating everything from risqué magazines (gasp!) to bootleg booze, all while dodging police patrols.

Our 2020 review of the original Prison Boss VR described the game as “a breath of fresh air. In a market that’s over-saturated with shooters, and blood, and gore, and zombies, it’s nice to experience something with a much more light-hearted and whimsical tone.”

Prison Boss Prohibition is coming soon to Steam, Meta Quest and PS VR2. Interested players can be among the first to play the Quest version's MR mode by signing up via the Prison Boss Prohibition Discord. Alpha Access begins March 18.