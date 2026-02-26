Laser Dance Gets First Major Content Update Today

Quest 3 mixed reality game Laser Dance adds two new challenge modes in its first major content update.

Thomas Van Bouwel, the creator of Laser Dance and the critically acclaimed puzzle game Cubism, has announced the "Challenge Update" for Laser Dance is now live. The update introduces two new challenge modes designed to intensify the game's Mixed Reality laser obstacle courses.

The two optional unlockable game modifiers increase the game's difficulty and add replayability.

The first, called Grid Overlay, layers a dense mesh of lasers over existing levels, which demands heightened precision from players. The second, called Invisible Lasers, causes laser beams in the play area to fade as players approach, demanding more player spatial awareness. Audio cues and controller haptics become more critical in this mode.

Laser Dance turns your living space into a challenging maze full of lasers, where the goal of the game is to navigate the maze and reach certain places throughout the room. We reviewed the game when it debuted late last year, calling it "one of the easiest games to play ever made. [...] it belongs in most libraries and should be a go-to party game."

Laser Dance is available now on Quest 3 and 3S.