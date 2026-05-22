Just Hoops Nano Is A Miniature Mixed Reality Basketball Game For Quest

Just Hoops Nano is a mixed reality mini basketball game coming to Meta Quest this summer.

Realcast has announced Just Hoops Nano, a new mixed reality basketball game, ahead of its planned release this summer.

Designed around hand tracking, Just Hoops Nano transforms your personal space into an arcade-style mini game where natural hand gestures create a direct and intuitive connection to the game. You'll pinch, flick, and shoot mini basketballs into mini hoops from the comfort of your desk, bed, or couch.

A new trailer has been revealed, and you can see that below.

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Just Hoops Nano emphasizes short, engaging play sessions, while providing an easy-to-play yet hard-to-master experience. Satisfying physics and gameplay built around timing and precision are central to the game's design philosophy.

Just Hoops Nano is something of a miniaturized offshoot of Just Hoops, a larger-scale mixed reality basketball arcade experience currently listed on SteamVR and Meta's Horizon store.

Just Hoops Nano is coming soon to Meta Quest, and will cost $6.99. You can wishlist it via the Meta Horizon store now.