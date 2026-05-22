Clonkball Is A New Game Mode In Free-To-Play VR Party Game Clonk Available Now

Clonk is another entry in the Meta Quest's growing catalog of free-to-play social hangout games on the platform. Its newest mode, Clonkball, is best described as Rocket League with guns.

The new mode was featured in the Ruff Talk VR showcase with a new trailer you can see here:

0:00 / 0:49 1×

As seen in the trailer, players shoot a giant ball around an arena, adding power and spin to the ball based on the angle and timing of the shot. Coins earned during each round of play can be cashed in for different weapons, changing the match round by round.

Developer Bearhammer Games also said future updates will include the addition of vehicles and a non-VR PC mode enabling users without headsets to play with their VR friends. Presumably, the latter indicates a move to Steam, but the press release did not specify this.

Clonk is available free-to-play now on Meta Quest.