Hellsplit: Labyrinth Is A Dark Fantasy Action RPG Coming To Quest In 2027

Hellsplit: Labyrinth, a roguelike dark fantasy action RPG follow-up to Hellsplit Arena, popped up today on the Meta Horizon store for a Spring 2027 release.

As of this article, a large portion of Labyrinth's description is a direct copy from Arena, but the additional text details the gameplay loop where players must retrieve seven pieces of a magical crystal in a roguelike mode.

Other notes include a 'deep' progression system, eight different biomes in the same dark fantasy style of Hellsplit Arena, procedurally generated levels, and a full story with multiple endings determined by players' choices during runs.

We should also note that the description claims the game is roomscale, copying the same line from Arena's synopsis:

A full-fledged, room-scale VR experience - the game requires the player to be standing, with the ability to move through real space over an area of 1.5 x 1.5 meters, and supports VR controllers.

That said, Hellsplit Arena is playable with artificial stick-based movement, so it is fair to assume Labyrinth will follow suit and allow for both movement styles.

In regard to other platforms, there are no listings for Hellsplit: Labyrinth on Steam or PlayStation at the time of this article.

Hellsplit Arena was ported to Meta Quest in March 2025, five and a half years after its original September 2019 SteamVR version. A PlayStation VR2 port was said to be in development, but to date no listing has shown up on Sony's storefront.

In June 2025, a moderator in Hellsplit Arena's Discord post mentioned that the PS VR2 version was delayed into late 2025 or 2026:

Arena was last updated in summer 2025 with no official word from the developers until this Discord post from a developer back in June about a coming update on '2 platforms' with no mention of PlayStation VR2:

Developer Deep Type Games also appears to have cut bait on its latest offering, zombie shooter Cute & Dead. The game is listed as 'discontinued' on QuestStoreDB. It still shows a release date of July 1, 2026, but that date has passed.

Hellsplit: Labyrinth can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest.