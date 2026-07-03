Darts VR2: Bullseye Rolls Out New Experience System

In response to player feedback, Darts VR2: Bullseye has added a new experience (XP) system with skill achievements and unlockable avatars, skinned darts, and other rewards.

Developer Gamitronics added the new system after players expressed wanting more to do in the game beyond leaderboard chasing. This follows the announcement of league mode tournaments back in May. I played Bullseye when it released in Early Access and found the general gameplay fairly addictive aside from the zombies mode, which felt a tad outdated.

XP can be earned in both solo and competitive multiplayer with twenty-five unlockable levels packed with rewards, including several brand new ones. New dart designs and avatars are joined by new rewards like visual effects, titles, voice packs, and custom dart board designs.

XP is earned from small amounts with a single hit up to larger progression on every 180.

Kevin Joyce, CEO of Bullseye's publisher Evolution Publishing said the following in a statement:

We’ve been listening to player feedback and requests, asking for a more rewarding experience. That naturally led us to develop the XP progression system, unlocking new features and rewards the more you play. It’s an exciting addition that we can’t wait for players to enjoy. And this is just the start!

At the time of this article, the XP system update is only available on Meta Quest headsets and is listed as 'coming soon' to PlayStation VR2 and PC VR players.

Darts VR2: Bullseye is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.