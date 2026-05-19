Darts VR2: Bullseye Takes Aim At VR Esports With League Mode Tournaments

Gamitronics and Evolution Publishing plan to start official Darts VR2: Bullseye tournaments this summer with cash prizes and exclusive in-game items as rewards. Two test events are scheduled through next week for interested players.

I played Darts VR2: Bullseye right around its April release, finding the core gameplay modes addictive while being underwhelmed by the zombie mode. The former is a good sign as the darts simulator spins up its competitive League mode this week.

Before starting tournaments this summer, Gamitronics is hosting two test events on Friday, 22nd May and Thursday, 28th May. Both events will take place between 7pm-9pm BST/11am-1pm PT, with four-player and eight-player tournaments consisting of one set and one leg each.

Anyone interested in participating in the tests can sign up via this form. Test participants will be added to the in-game credits as a thank-you from the Darts VR2 team. Official tournaments will be open to all players with cross-platform support across Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.

Multiple VR games have dipped into the esports realm with tournament play, including Triangle Factory's Hyper Dash, Resolution Games' Blaston, Vail VR in partnership with the Virtual Reality Master League (VRML), and most recently Polyarc Games' Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss.

Darts VR2: Bullseye is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.