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Gloop Lair, Walkabout Mini Golf's Next DLC Course, Due Out Next Week

 &  Mike Johnson
Gloop Lair, Walkabout Mini Golf's Next DLC Course, Due Out Next Week

Mighty Coconut returns to Walkabout Mini Golf's ongoing Evil Lairs series with Gloop Lair, its next DLC course, due out August 13.

Gloop Lair is the fourth of six planned add-on courses for Walkabout in 2026, following Tiki à Coco, Passport Hollywood, and Blokhaven. This does not include June's Homestar Runner Distraction Pack, a separate takeover of Walkabout by Strong Bad and friends from the popular web series.

Homestar Runner Takes Over Walkabout Mini Golf Today In New Distraction Pack Add-On
Strong Bad and friends invade Walkabout Mini Golf in today’s release of the Homestar Runner Distraction Pack, available now.
UploadVRMike Johnson

The announcement post describes Gloop Lair as "a once-peaceful 90s metropolis whose entire water supply has been turned into hazardous, villainous gloop!"

Gloop Lair is also the fifth entry in Walkabout's Evil Lairs series, after 2025's Crystal Lair, 2024's 8-Bit Lair and Ice Lair, and 2023's Laser Lair.

Walkabout Mini Golf is available on SteamPSVR2QuestPico, and Samsung Galaxy XR. The game is also available as part of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service. Gloop Lair releases on August 13 for all VR platforms.

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