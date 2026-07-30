New VR Games & Releases August 2026: Meta Quest, PS VR2, PC VR & More

Looking for a list of all the new VR games and DLCs coming to Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and other platforms in August? We've got you covered.

As summer starts to wind down and fall approaches, expect to see a lot of the upcoming games featured at showcases like our own UploadVR Summer Showcase, the VR Games Showcase, and the Ruff Talk VR Showcase earlier this year either release or confirm their expected dates. Add in Steam Frame's imminent release with developers already getting their games certified for Valve's standalone headset and the ingredients are there for a healthy VR gaming autumn.

August is typically the last "slow" month of the year before the gaming industry ramps back up with new releases to build hype for the holiday season. As such, this list of confirmed release dates is relatively brief. Titles like Discovery: Rogue Planet, and the Quest port of BattlegroupVR2 are also slated for August, but do not have a firm date attached yet.

We will update this article if any of those or other release dates for August are confirmed. For now, here's our list:

Games marked with an asterisk (*) are slated to release in Early Access.

SlipVector - August 1 (PS VR2)

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SlipVector is a neon-lit retro arcade shooter coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support. Players control a spaceship sliding left and right on a defined plane shooting incoming enemies and acquiring power ups.

Store Link(s) - PS VR2

Korea. IL-2 Series* - August 4 (PC VR)

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Korea. IL-2 Series has been a long time coming. We have known about this 1950s flight simulator at least since 2024. After missing its originally planned 2025 release, it popped back up at VR Games Showcase in June.

The game is actually available now on the game's website for a regular price of a whopping $100 ($180 for the Founder's Edition). At that price, we're inclined to wait for the Steam version. Developer 1C Game Studios' previous work includes the well reviewed IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad.

Store Link(s) - Steam

Puzzles of the World 1.0 Release - August 6 (Quest 3)

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Puzzles of the World is a cozy wooden miniature building set in seven locations around the world. It was originally scheduled to leave Early Access in late July before a two-week delay for further polish.

Store Link(s) - Quest

Ironforged - August 7 (PS VR2, PC VR)

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Ironforged is a slow-paced tactical shooter with an emphasis on accuracy and ammo conservation as the game provides players with limited resources to survive its twelve levels.

Store Link(s) - Steam, PS VR2

Isle of Food - August 11 (Quest)

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This island-based cooking and foraging game first hit Steam in Early Access in April after a demo featured in Steam Next Fest months before. The demo had a lot of rough edges, so hopefully the time between the Steam and Quest releases has allowed developer Svaiy Art Industries to polish the experience.

Store Link(s) - Quest

Battle Beyond The Wall - August 15 (Quest)

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Battle Beyond the Wall, from developer Globiss Interactive (Titanic: A Space Between), is a multiplayer sandbox action-strategy set in an open world environment.

Store Link(s) - Quest

Cubed - August 21 (PC VR)

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Cubed is a multiplayer hybrid block puzzle game with flatscreen and VR support. Frankly, it resembles a 3D rendition of Tetris, but that is not a bad thing at all.

Store Link(s) - Steam

Streets of Miami - August 28 (PC VR, Quest)

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Clearly drawing inspiration from Grand Theft Auto and in the shadow of that juggernaut of a franchise's latest entry this November, Streets of Miami is a gritty action-drama set in an open-world Miami in the 1980s. There is a demo available for both SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Note: The Steam listing shows the August 28 release date while the Quest listing simply says 'August 2026.' We are listing both for now and will update later if the Quest version is delayed.

Store Link(s) - Steam, Quest

Cards of Destiny* - August 28 (Quest, PC VR)

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Cards of Destiny is a tabletop card-based puzzle game launching into Early Access on SteamVR and Meta Quest. Players use one-time use cards to either bless or curse the scurrying humans in the tabletop environment as well as the aliens chasing them.

Store Link(s) - Quest, Steam

Bomb the Hill - August 31 (Quest)

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Bomb the Hill is a cinematic VR downhill skateboarding game inspired by the 'outlaw spirit of 1970s freeride culture.' Originally slated for Spring, it releases in August on Meta Quest with a SteamVR version to come later.

Store Link(s) - Quest