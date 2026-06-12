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Puzzles Of The World Leaves Early Access In July With A Generous Pre-Order Discount

 &  Mike Johnson
Puzzles Of The World Leaves Early Access In July With A Generous Pre-Order Discount

Cozy wooden miniature building puzzler Puzzles of the World announced its full release on July 23 on Meta Quest at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Watch the trailer here:

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It originally launched only supporting hand tracking. Controller support was added after player feedback earlier this month. The full release will feature seven levels of relaxing miniature building in stylized locations around the world:

  • Kyoto, Japan
  • Venice, Italy
  • Banff, Canada
  • Paris, France
  • Agra, India
  • Cuzco, Peru
  • Svalbard, Norway

In addition to the actual building process, each environment has a small booklet with bite-sized facts about the location, offering insight into its history, architecture, and culture.

Typically, pre-order discounts are ten to fifteen percent off. Having been in Early Access for free since January of this year, developer Astral Shores Games is offering an aggressive 33% off for anyone who pre-orders the game before July 23.

Puzzles of the World can be pre-ordered now on Meta Quest 3/3S.

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