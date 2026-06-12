Downhill Skateboarding Game Bomb The Hill Coming To SteamVR

Bomb the Hill, a cinematic VR downhill skateboarding game inspired by the outlaw spirit of 1970s freeride culture, is coming to SteamVR this summer.

During today's UploadVR Showcase, Pokodzima Games announced that their upcoming downhill skateboarding game Bomb the Hill will be racing onto SteamVR this summer. The newly announced SteamVR release of Bomb the Hill will launch alongside the previously known Meta Quest version.

A new trailer includes QR codes to direct would-be skaterbois and skatergoils to the game's shop pages where you can wishlist it today.

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Bomb the Hill was born from a prototype built for the Oculus Publishing Ignition program, a funding initiative for Quest games announced by Meta in 2024. This program offered a path to funding projects targeting 'midcore' players with a particular interest in simulation, sports, and social projects.

In Bomb the Hill, you'll race down dangerous mountain roads, weave through traffic at insane speeds, battle desperate rivals, perform tricks, and survive brutal crashes. The game blends realistic downhill skating mechanics with atmospheric storytelling and a road-trip vibe.

Bomb the Hill is coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR this summer. The planned price is $19.99.