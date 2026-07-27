Mixed Reality Tower Defense Game Cybercore Protocol Out Now In Early Access On Quest

Cybercore Protocol, a mixed reality tower defense action game, released over the weekend in Early Access on Quest.

The game turns your living space into a futuristic gauntlet. You'll scan your room and the game transforms your walls into tactical corridors, at the center of which is a control hub which you must defend. You'll place defense units in key locations, and engage with enemies personally using melee and ballistic weapons. You'll defend yourself against nine enemy types, powerful bosses, and across 45 levels as you descend deeper with every level.

An announcement trailer has accompanied the release, which you can see here:

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I've really enjoyed mixed reality games which flood your living space with attacking enemies. Mythic Realms, in particular, was a favorite, and I'll be diving into Cybercore Protocol this week to see if it's as strong an offering as that great game. We should have an impressions piece posted in the next day or two.

Cybercore Protocol is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest for $9.99.