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VR Narrative Escape Room Puzzler Amelia's Escape Out Today For Meta Quest & PC VR

 &  Mike Johnson
VR Narrative Escape Room Puzzler Amelia's Escape Out Today For Meta Quest & PC VR

Amelia's Escape, a story-based escape room puzzle game from a solo developer, releases today on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

This follows a playable demo featured in June's Steam Next Fest. Amelia's Escape follows the titular Amelia, a teenage girl kidnapped by a time-travel obsessed scientist.

Here is the trailer:

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Amelia's Escape was built by a single developer studio, Reality Syndrome Symphony, over several years with an emphasis on immersive environmental puzzles. This is Symphony's debut title.

I played the demo during Next Fest and found it promising with a minimal amount of "grab jank," a common issue with escape room games in VR such as this that do not lean on a telekinetic grab system like the I Expect You To Die games. The demo is still available on Steam for anyone curious. I am currently playing the full game and will have a full review soon.

Amelia's Escape is out now on Steam and Meta Quest for $15.99.

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