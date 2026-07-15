Ragnarock Adds Two New Free Tracks In Latest Update

Viking-themed VR rhythm game Ragnarock added two new licensed tracks for free in its latest update, the first new music added to the game since July 2025.

Ragnarock's previous music update was the Viking Music Pack last summer, a paid add-on with five new tracks.

The two new tracks are 2020's 'Strangeland' by Mister Misery and 2006's 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' from Lordi.

Additionally, the game's tutorial song has been changed from 'Call of the North' to 'To Erebor' due to the former's licensing agreement expiration. Ragnarock has been slower to add new music than fellow rhythm games Beat Saber and Synth Riders, both of which have dropped new music multiple times in 2026 alone.

Developer Wanadev Studio (Propagation: Paradise Hotel, Vestiges) detailed the months-long process required to acquire new officially licensed music in the announcement post:

Before we can even start mapping a track, we first need to contact the rights holders, secure their approval, and make sure the artists are fairly compensated. Unfortunately, those pieces don't always come together, which means some songs simply can't make their way into Ragnarock. Hopefully this gives you a better idea of why adding new songs to Ragnarock isn't quite as simple as it may seem!

Every song included in Ragnarock has been officially licensed from its rights holders, most often the bands themselves or their publishers, including royalties in various forms.

This process is likely easier and faster for a company like Beat Games with a huge parent company like Meta available to do some of the heavy lifting. Wanadev has also been busy with other projects of late like its upcoming flatscreen co-op survival horror title Species Unknown.

Ragnarock is available on Steam, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2.