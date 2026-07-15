Ten Games We're Looking Forward To In 2026

Though 2026 has continued the broader gaming industry's depressing trend of studio closures and layoffs, there's still plenty of promising VR games releasing in the months ahead.

From blockbuster franchises to ambitious new experiences pushing the medium forward, there's no shortage of exciting games on the horizon. Throw in a healthy number of inventive indie projects, and the second half of 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting time to own a headset.

Here's ten of our most anticipated games coming to headsets in 2026.

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The Lightkeepers (Meta Quest 3)

The Lightkeepers is an upcoming Lovecraft-inspired co-op action game from the makers of Medieval Dynasty New Settlement which combines exploration with visceral melee and projectile combat. During the day, you'll travel by boat to scattered islands across the seas, solve puzzles, explore caves and dungeons, gather resources, and craft survival items. When night falls, you'll secure your surroundings and fend off a wide range of enemies and bosses.

The combination of exploration and overnight tower defense-like survival gameplay looks like a great mashup that we're looking forward to playing.

It's coming this year to Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

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The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis (PC VR via Steam)

This single-player survival/crafting/shooting game is a Flat2VR Spark project planned as a hybrid release (flatscreen with VR support). You play as a space-faring explorer stranded on a sentient alien planet. You'll scavenge, build, extract, and survive as you slowly discover the true intentions of the living planet, and its reasons for holding you captive.

The trailer hints at what's most interesting about The Signal, as the sentient planet recites an almost desperate monologue. Can a planet go insane? And what does that mean for those who walk its surface?

And the shooting elements remind us of Destiny, so that can't hurt!

For now, a demo (not VR supported) is available on Steam.

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Knights of Fiona (Meta Quest and SteamVR)

We love Japanese-style role playing games (JRPGs), a genre sadly in short supply in VR. Knights of Fiona seeks to bring to VR what its developers call "a full-scale VR JRPG."

Made by Character Bank, the creators of RUINSMAGUS, KoF is a built-for-VR JRPG playable solo or with up to two pals. It promises a world full of hand-crafted detail, plenty of quests, intense and physical VR combat, and a rich and deep story.

Knights of Fiona is coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR this year.

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Echoes of Mora (PC VR via Steam)

An exploration-driven mystery with high emotional stakes, Echoes of Mora fuses Subnautica's atmospheric aquatic exploration and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture's melancholic storytelling.

You follow and guide Mora. After her brother disappears near a cursed lake, Mora sets out to find him. As the lake's water rises, threatening the village, your help is crucial. You'll share clues you find in the underwater world, guide Mora in the past, and accompany her on a time-bending journey that could decide the fate of her family and village.

This one has been delayed before, but it's planned to release in Q3 this year. You can wishlist the game now on Steam where a VR-supported demo is available to play.

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Adrian's Quest (SteamVR)

In this single-player action-adventure game built for VR, you'll play as an android stranded on a largely abandoned alien world, caught in the crossfire of four rivaling factions. You'll explore fantastic, interactive environments full of puzzles and enemies, and engage in heavy gunfights with bizarre weapons.

From what we've seen of Adrian's Quest, we're very much reminded of Insomniac Games' Stormland, one of Mike's favorite games.

This one's coming to SteamVR, where you can wishlist it now.

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Sol Protocol (Meta Quest and SteamVR)

Sol Protocol is a co-op roguelike with procedurally generated star systems that's hitting Early Access in September. You and up to two other players will work together to manage the team's spaceship, helm gun turrets to defend against enemy ships, and land to explore abandoned stations for loot and ship upgrades. Players can assume one of three different roles, Captain, Pilot, or Gunner.

Developer Singular Perception (Epyka) has been running open alpha playtests on Quest 3/3S since March. At the time of this writing, the Early Access release on Meta Quest is coming in September, with the Steam version's EA release coming in October.

Sol Protocol can be wishlisted now on Quest and Steam.

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Automa is an ambitious sci-fi action-adventure game set in a dystopian Southeast Asian city where autonomous AI-powered forces have seized control. You've made a deal to save your family, but at what cost?

Built for VR, Automa is heavy on exploration and immersion. Taking inspiration from Half-Life Alyx, Automa leans on believable physics and intuitive interactions, with nearly every object in the game being fully interactive. There's lots to touch and even more to explore. Plus, there's plenty of shooting.

It's the sort of game that really speaks to VR's strengths, and we can't wait to see if it lives up to its potential.

Automa is coming to SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2. As of now, it's planned to be released in 2026.

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G-Rebels (PC VR via Steam)

If you're a gamer of a certain age (ahem, old) you'll likely remember G-Police, a game from 1997 in which you pilot a VTOL and shoot stuff. G-Rebels feels like a love letter to that classic action game, except with VR support.

G-Rebels is an action-packed combat flight-sim set in a dystopian open-world. As part of an elite unit of the most powerful city-state, it's your job to make sure law and order are upheld in the city and its colonies. When a secret mission goes awry, you start to wonder: are you fighting for the right side?

The game looks stunning, and combat flight sims are such a great fit for VR that we can't wait to give this one a shakedown.

It's coming to PC VR via Steam, and we don't have long to wait. G-Rebels takes to the skies on July 20.

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The Warp - Cephisso (SteamVR)

The Warp - Cephisso is a narrative-driven sci-fi horror game heading to Steam this year. Expanding on 2022's free-roam LBE experience The Warp, you're tasked with exploring the titular derelict spaceship that's now become infested with “grotesque, mutating horrors” across a single-player campaign.

The voice acting is great, the atmosphere is amazing, and the game's big mechanical hook comes from its limited arsenal; rather than carry multiple guns, you're instead armed with one weapon called the JDE, a semi-automatic bolt-action handgun that requires you to manually chamber each bullet. The physicality of VR combines with the deliberate pacing of this design choice to create extreme tension in the horrifying corridors of the derelict starship.

It looks so good, and so terrifying.

You can wishlist the game on SteamVR now. A PC demo is available now.

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Guardians Planetfall (Quest 3 and SteamVR)

Guardians Planetfall is an ambitious new cooperative shooter that throws players into a desperate battle for humanity’s survival across a war-torn galaxy. Our earlier coverage of Guardians Planetfall described the game as "Helldivers 2 for VR," and the more we see of it, the more we're looking forward to it.

Designed for fast-paced tactical combat, Guardians Planetfall allows players to assemble into squads of up to four soldiers and take on dangerous missions across procedurally generated planets and sprawling space installations. Every deployment will present new challenges, with dynamic environments and unpredictable encounters ensuring that no two battles play out the same way. Success will depend on teamwork, strategy, and quick decision-making as squads fight to secure objectives and push back enemy advances across multiple fronts.

Guardians Planetfall will launch in early access on Quest 3/3S and SteamVR in 2026.

And there you have it. Ten upcoming games that we can't wait to try. Was your most anticipated title included? What did we miss? Please share what you're waiting for in the comments section below.

You can also check out everything coming in 2026 and beyond via our upcoming games list here.