Lamborghini’s Apple Vision Pro App Reimagines the Showroom at Home

Lamborghini’s free Apple Vision Pro app brings four of its rare vehicles into living rooms with life-sized immersive showcases.

You can admire them, sit inside them, learn about their unique features and even hear the engines rev. It offers some truly memorable moments. What is missing is more of an immersive storytelling experience that could spark a deeper aspiration among virtual guests to one day become collectors of the cars.

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A Private Walkthrough of Vehicles Few Can Access

The app opens with a short 2D Lamborghini brand video celebrating ‘the courage to imagine’, ‘the power to create’ and the ‘instinct to go further.’ It welcomes visitors to what is positioned as the ‘new dimension of Lamborghini’ which is an exciting premise, especially as an introduction to a premium Apple Vision Pro experience with one of the most elite vehicle brands on the planet. I was surprised that the opening did not leverage the magic of immersion to create an immediate memorable moment, especially as it repeats each time the app is opened, but the beautiful stereoscopic images of the Lamborghini vehicles in the spatial carousel appear immediately after and invite visitors into the showcase environments for the Lamborghini Temerario, Revuelto, Urus SE and the soon-to-be-released Urus SE Performante.

My screen capture in the app's Temerario model

Each vehicle showcase includes a voiced introduction which plays alongside its matching text transcript. It can be skipped, but unlike Apple Immersive Video, it cannot be paused or moved to a selected part of the overview. It is worth listening to in order to understand some of the details that make each vehicle unique, at least the first time you visit each environment. Guests are then presented with a range of immersive or mixed reality views to select from, often paired with facts. The most memorable moments for me were getting virtually inside the Lamborghinis, seeing the premium interior and details of its textures up close, and being able to hear the engine rev in a manner that made me feel like I was actually there. Where you are automatically positioned in the virtual seats once you choose to see the interior varies by experience, so you may just need to sit up and move around a bit to get into the right position depending on where you are sitting in reality.

My screen capture in the app's Temerario model

Lamborghini shares in their release that the app is intended to redefine ‘how enthusiasts and collectors connect’ with the brand through an ‘immersive digital journey.’ There are many details that are shared with visitors throughout the app to reinforce the high-end quality of the vehicles, as well as some memorable views and moments. There are just a few elements that stood out that did not enhance the immersive experience as much as they could have such as finding an image of a living room in a rearview mirror when I was in a different environment, and the opportunity for more of a narrative to further develop the virtual guest experience and brand story.

An Immersive Showcase with Room for More Story

The app gives virtual access to the vehicles, but the elements do not work hard to acknowledge users as virtual guests or potential customers, and the Lamborghini story and vehicle origin stories are not included. Including this could help nurture more enthusiasts and also elevate the experience to be what one may expect from Lamborghini. The brand is not only admired for its technical details. The script in the opening video celebrates imagination, creation, instinct, and a new dimension of Lamborghini. Additional details in the narrative of the experience could help to act as added proof points for its statements.

Interaction Makes the Vehicles Feel More Within Reach

Revuelto - Aerodinamica (left), Temerario - Spaceframe (right)

Interacting with the app interface as well as the vehicles themselves is intuitive. When I can lift, place, walk around and step into the vehicles, paired with the high visual fidelity of Apple Vision Pro, the overall experience feels more real. I caught myself reaching out to try to open a door to get in and attempting to interact with elements of the models as the voice-over explains the different features, sometimes paired with a layer of animation. I wanted more interaction, but I guess that is reserved for those lucky enough to get an actual Lamborghini sales experience, preserving many of its exclusive benefits.

Bring some Lamborghini models home for free. Subtitles are currently available in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.