Learn To Draw Alice's Adventures In Wonderland In Pencil On Quest

For the artists who make Walkabout Mini Golf, the path to virtual reality often begins with a pencil and paper to sketch out their ideas before jumping into Gravity Sketch for spatial building.

Now fans with Quest headsets can trace some of that path from home.

A collaboration between Walkabout Mini Golf and Pencil sees Quest-owning fans of the game dropping their putter onto the table to trace the drawings of Don Carson, the lead designer of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and an art director at Mighty Coconut. The step-by-step lessons available in the app for pencil and paper will teach players how to draw Walkabout's version of the characters Alice meets in Wonderland.

Effectively, Walkabout and Pencil are starting to recreate the Animation Academy attraction from California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, where visitors learn how to draw Disney's most iconic characters from skilled artists. You just have to switch between two apps on Quest to go from the Alice in Wonderland's Walkabout theme park to Pencil, where you can learn to draw in Carson's style. The characters Alice encounters, from the Cheshire Cat to the Queen, have been re-imagined for VR by Carson and his teammates, pulling inspiration from the original illustrations of John Tenniel.

The tracing lessons are available as a free pack inside Pencil on Quest. The app is also adding a collection of authentic set pieces from Walkabout to play with for inspiration as you draw.