June brings musical rhythm, narrative puzzles, and a platformer for the Gorilla Tag generation to Meta's subscription games service for Quest.

June 2026 brings the popular (and ridiculous) rhythm game Trombone Champ: Unflattened and the magical adventure game Maskmaker as the Monthly Games. The catalog also sees the addition of the high-energy platformer Outta Hand to Horizon+.

Meta Horizon+ subscribers also get exclusive deals. June's deals include:

Into Black, a first-person action adventure game that tasks you with exploring and escaping from the depths of a mysterious alien planet. Get it for 50% off this month.

Here's a closer look at the Monthly Games for June.

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Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Trombone Champ: Unflattened! lets you play your virtual trombone to over 58 tracks, spanning anthems, marches, classical bangers, and folk classics. Each piece is handcrafted to keep you honking and sliding to your heart’s content, with plenty of surprises and unlockables along the way to keep you coming back for more. In addition, numerous add-on packs have been released to expand the musical rhythm game's repertoire.

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Maskmaker

Maskmaker comes from A Fisherman's Tale creators, Innerspace VR. It's an interesting and intriguing puzzle game in which you play as a maskmaker's apprentice tasked with exploring a magical land and discovering the secret identity of The Maskmaker.

Our review called it a game whose "best moments achieve an intricate balance between body-swapping puzzling that helps lift the veil on some of the story’s deeper themes."

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Outta Hand

A somewhat overlooked platformer that blends Crash Bandicoot with Gorilla Tag, Outta Hand is a high-energy adventure that kids (and kids-at-heart) will love. You play as a loveable lab experiment that's been scheduled for termination. You must leap, slap, and swing with your ridiculously long arms, escape the hostile facility of the evil Dr. Vendelvom, and free your fellow experiments, too.

Our hands-on preview called Outta Hand "something that becomes the next natural progression of the Gorilla Tag movement system. Not only is it an evolution of that system, but it offers more mechanics and a sense of flinging freedom with satisfying bouts of combat interspersed throughout."

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time.

Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

After the Fall

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard's Wrath 2

Beat Saber

Blacktop Hoops

Breachers

Crime Shop Simulator

Deisim

Demeo

Demeo Battles

Dungeons of Eternity

Escaping Wonderland

Fruit Ninja

Ghosts of Tabor

GOLF+

Green Hell VR

iB Cricket

I Expect You to Die 3

In Death: Unchained

Into the Radius

Job Simulator

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Moss

Onward

Outta Hand

Pets & Stuff

Pistol Whip

Premium Bowling

Project Demigod

Puzzling Places

Racket Club

Real VR Fishing

Red Matter 2

Shave & Stuff

Starship Home

Table Troopers

The 7th Guest VR

The Climb 2

The Light Brigade

The Thrill of the Fight

Thief Simulator VR

Titans Clinic

Vacation Simulator

Walkabout Mini Golf

War of Wizards

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.