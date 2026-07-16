Open-World Base-Building Action Game StarRupture Coming To Meta Quest 3

Incuvo Games announced today that it will be porting Creepy Jar's StarRupture, an open-world exploration game with base building and combat, to Meta Quest 3.

Incuvo dropped the news in a post on X:

Happy to share that we will take the newest Creepy Jar’s game, StarRupture to VR!



StarRupture, a first-person open world base-building game with advanced combat and tons of exploration, where you can play alone or in a group of up to 4 friends, will be adapted to Meta Quest 3 &… pic.twitter.com/wlLgemfETJ — Incuvo (@IncuvoGames) July 16, 2026



At the time of this article, the new port is not listed on the Meta Horizon store yet and Incuvo's announcement does not have an expected release window.

StarRupture released in Early Access on Steam in January and currently has a 'Very Positive' rating from 6,620 reviews. It is slated to leave Early Access sometime in 2027.

Here's the trailer:

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My immediate reaction was twofold. First, just from watching the trailer, how much of the original game's graphical fidelity will be reduced to get the game running well on a standalone VR headset? Second, how much of the game's open world will be retained?

Incuvo has ported games to VR before with Green Hell and Bulletstorm and it is the former that I look to when considering StarRupture's potential as a Quest game. Green Hell's massive open map was severely scaled down for Meta Quest (and later PlayStation VR2), making it a more streamlined, linear experience than the original game.

Visually, the original standalone VR release, built for Meta Quest 2, was a very noticeable step down from PC. This was expected, but putting the two VR versions side by side was night and day. To its credit, Incuvo did release a visual update for Quest 3 headsets last year that showed massive improvements. Meanwhile, StarRupture is an Unreal Engine 5 game and reading through some of the Steam reviews, players on lower end PCs struggled with frame drops and lag in places.

That said there are not a great deal of games similar to StarRupture available in VR. We have native support for No Man's Sky on SteamVR and PlayStation VR2 and titles like Satisfactory can be played in VR using mods, but native options are quite slim. If Incuvo can produce a quality port that retains all of the elements and features of the original, it can fill a significant gap in the standalone VR catalog.

For those on PC VR who may be disappointed by the Quest exclusivity, StarRupture was built in Unreal Engine 5 and can be played in VR using the Universal Unreal Engine VR tool (UEVR) and already has profiles available.