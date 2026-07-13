GOLF+ Hosts Its First VR Open This Week With A Grand Prize Trip To St. Andrews In 2027

GOLF+ VR, in partnership with the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, is bringing an official VR Open to the GOLF+ Tour. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to St. Andrews in 2027.

The tournament tees off on July 16 in conjunction with the 154th Open Championship. Watch the trailer here:

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Players will compete on the new Royal Birkdale course, the latest DLC addition to GOLF+'s lineup of well over a dozen replications of real-life courses for VR players. The Royal Birkdale is also the host of this week's Open Championship. With the two events coinciding, GOLF+ has included grandstands, spectator areas, and Championship branding throughout the new course for a more authentic experience.

Awaiting the winner is a grand prize of a VIP trip for two to 2027's 155th Open, including Open Championship tickets and hospitality. Entry into the grand prize drawing will be open to all GOLF+ players that compete in the VR Open. All players who complete each of their VR Open tournament rounds will be entered to win the grand prize.

The Royal Birkdale course is available now for $11.99. Players can also subscribe to the GOLF+ Pass service for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) to get access to all courses.

GOLF+ is out now on Quest for $29.99 and comes with three original courses. It is also available as part of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service. It can be wishlisted on Steam now ahead of its upcoming release on that platform.