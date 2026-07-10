Ghosts of Tabor: Legacy Returns The Shooter To Its 2024 Era Later This Month

Combat Waffle Studios has announced Ghosts of Tabor: Legacy, a spinoff from the original game locked to the 2024 era, for Meta Quest and PC VR.

An inevitability with long-running games is a segment of the community wishing for the "old days" when the game was "better." Among new maps, weapons, rebalancing, and other updates, shooters are especially prone to this sort of fan response. Sometimes, as in this instance with Ghosts of Tabor, this outcry gets too loud for developer Combat Waffle Studios to ignore.

Enter Ghosts of Tabor: Legacy. Here's the announcement trailer:

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Legacy is a return to the 2024 version of Ghosts of Tabor. The Old Island map returns to its original form. The original time-to-kill and damage model return. The neck snapping in close quarters combat is the same as it was then. It is, in essence, a snapshot in time for the players who miss Tabor in this form.

Ghosts of Tabor: Legacy will not receive any new content, though Combat Waffle will maintain it for any necessary bug fixes and troubleshooting.

Legacy releases on July 31 on Meta Quest and Steam. Quest players can pre-order now for $9.99, a 33% discount from the full price of $14.99. The Steam version does not have pre-orders available, but it can be wishlisted and Combat Waffle says a similar discount will be available at launch.