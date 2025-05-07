Ghosts of Tabor is now available on PlayStation VR2, and the VR extraction shooter has reached $30 million in revenue.

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios, the extraction shooter had previously targeted a 2023 launch on PlayStation VR2 before later targeting 2024. While that eventually got delayed too, the studio confirmed that it's launching today on Sony's headset. You'll need to squad up with others or fight solo as you scavenge for gear, food, and other supplies. Cross-platform multiplayer is also supported across every platform.

0:00 / 1:37 1×

Today's port comes from PlayStation VR2 veterans VRMonkey, and publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment informed UploadVR that it's targeting 90fps performance. Foveated rendering is supported at launch, while adaptive trigger support for “select weapons” is coming in the first patch. PS5 Pro enhancements are not mentioned on the store page, either.

Initially launched in 2023 through early access, Ghosts of Tabor soon became one of Quest App Lab's big success stories before landing on the main Store. Having reached $20 million in revenue, Beyond Frames confirmed it's now surpassed $30 million in revenue and has hit over 1 million players. It was also #30 in Meta's best-selling Quest games of all-time list.

This also follows news that Combat Waffle Studios recently launched a custom-built anti-cheat solution designed for standalone VR called 'Tomahawk.' In a recent post, CEO Scott Albright confirmed it's “exceeding expectations” and states Tomahawk's detected and blocked “hundreds” of cheaters in its first week alone.

Ghosts of Tabor is available now on Quest, PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, Rift, and Pico.