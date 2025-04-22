Meta Revealed The 50 Best-Selling Quest Games Of All Time

Meta has revealed the 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time in a new section of Quest's Horizon Store.

Unsurprisingly, Beat Saber holds the #1 spot. Arguably the most widely known VR game of all time, Beat Saber has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. As of two years ago it had grossed over $250 million, though that figure included DLCs.

Position #2 and #3 are held by VR classics Job Simulator and Superhot VR. Both titles have been around since the dawn of consumer VR tracked controllers in 2016, and are often seen in top-selling lists from other platforms like PlayStation VR2 and Steam. Other classic titles in the top 10 include The Thrill of the Fight, Onward, and Vader Immortal Episode 1, while Blade & Sorcery: Nomad holds #4 as the standalone adaptation of a PC VR classic.

It's also notable that Guy Godin's Virtual Desktop is at #6. While it also lets you use your PC on a flat virtual screen, and even spawn virtual side monitors since last year, its flagship use case is turning your Quest into a wireless PC VR headset, and this has been a feature since before Meta's own Air Link or Valve's Steam Link even existed.

Population: One's showing at #16 is also impressive because just over two years ago, it went free-to-play. That means its sales were all accrued between late 2020 and early 2023.

What you won't find in the list are Meta's AAA Quest exclusives, Asgard's Wrath 2 and Batman: Arkham Shadow. That's almost certainly because the former was given for free to every Quest 3 buyer for the headset's first 8 months on the market, while the latter has been bundled with all Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases since Meta Connect 2024, and these activations would not be counted as sales.

What may also be affecting this list is the launch of the Quest+ games catalog last year. The catalog gives subscribers access to some of the top paid titles while they remain subscribed, in addition to the two games they can redeem each month.

While the list ostensibly charts the entire Quest platform since the original Oculus Quest launched in 2019, lower down in the ranking you can find hints of the rapidly shifting age demographic of Quest owners the industry has been grappling with over the past year. Among Us 3D, for example, is at #7, while I Am Cat, which originally launched in early access just 11 months ago, holds #23.

Here's Meta's full list of the best-selling Quest titles of all time:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Blade & Sorcery: Nomad The Thrill of the Fight Virtual Desktop Among Us 3D Onward Vader Immortal Episode I The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Bonelab Creed: Rise to Glory Vader Immortal Episode III Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Vader Immortal Episode II Population: One GOLF+ Eleven Table Tennis Drunkn Bar Fight Walkabout Mini Golf GORN Contractors I Am Cat Resident Evil 4 Pistol Whip NFL Pro Era Vacation Simulator Wander The Thrill of the Fight 2 Ghosts of Tabor Real VR Fishing A Township Tale The Climb 2 Waltz of the Wizard Fruit Ninja Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Hand Physics Lab Arizona Sunshine Pavlov Shack Gun Club VR I Expect You To Die I Am Security Warplanes: WW1 Fighters The Room VR: A Dark Matter Shave & Stuff The Climb Skybox VR Video Player Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss Please, Don’t Touch Anything

Are these titles what you expected to see, or does anything here catch your eye as surprising? Let us know in the discussion section below.