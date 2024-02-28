The Meta Quest+ subscription service is introducing a new "games catalog" with Demeo, Walkabout Mini Golf, and more from Friday.

Reminiscent of catalogs seen with flatscreen gaming subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, Meta Quest+ is introducing a new VR "games catalog" accessible to all Quest+ subscribers while they stay subscribed. Meta says it plans to "rotate in and out" these titles regularly but for now, here's the full library subscribers can play from March 1:

A Township Tale

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Hand Physics Lab

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Moss

Onward

Red Matter

Sports Scramble

The Climb

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

We also learned March's Quest+ monthly titles. While you can still redeem February's two picks - I Expect You To Die and Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 1 until February 29, March offers multiplayer military VR shooter Contractors alongside a story-driven puzzle game starring Patrick Stewart, Shadow Point. These non-catalog monthly titles must be redeemed during the month they're available, and continue to be accessible as long as you stay subscribed.

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually, with the first month free, and anyone purchasing the 512GB model Quest 3 receives a free trial for six months. Additionally, Meta is running a new offer from March 1 until May 31 giving new annual subscribers $25 in Quest Store credit.