Contractors Showdown Season 1 Adds A New Map, Vehicles & More

Contractors Showdown, the VR battle royale game with a more realistic focus, launches its Season 1 update today.

Released in April, Contractors Showdown now receives a rather large content update that adds vehicles for faster chase sequences, and probably to run other players over. New weapons include the RPG - Rocket Launcher, there's two new characters with unique skills, a deployable recon drone, a compass to make it easier to find your way around the map, a new Airport map, and larger battlefields.

Elsewhere, Contractors Showdown is also adding left-handed support, more customization and ammo options. Overall, it's a long list of new things for Contractors Showdown players, one that means the 60-player battle royale game should offer a wider variety of experiences than before.

Presently, the other major VR battle royale game is Population: One, which has gone free-to-play since its launch and introduced the Phoenix Royale mode in May. It will be interesting to see if this new update helps the game compete a bit more with the more established title, especially when Contractors Showdown isn't free.

Contractors Showdown is available now for $19.99 on Steam and Quest. The latter will offer PC VR crossbuy support when it arrives on Rift.