Contractors Showdown, a VR battle royale shooter that supports 60-player matches, is out now.

Developed by Caveman Studio, Contractors Showdown is a sequel to 2018's Contractors. Set across a 16-square-kilometer map, you can dive in with doubles, trios, or solo, and everyone can choose between three types of perks per match for strategic advantages. Progression lets you earn resource points, fulfill contracts, unlock blueprints, obtain cosmetics, and more.

For more details on gameplay, here's an official description:

Navigate the high-stakes arena using an array of tactical props, including airstrikes and UAVs. These game-changing elements elevate the intensity, offering players the opportunity to unleash powerful tools and outsmart their opponents. Plan your moves, coordinate with your squad, and deploy these strategic assets to dominate the battlefield.

It was initially unclear if Contractors Showdown would reach both Steam and Quest simultaneously. Earlier today, we were told “unforeseen circumstances“ held back a Steam release at the last minute following last month's open beta tests. However, the Steam edition later became available hours after the Quest launch.

Contractors Showdown is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam. The title is priced $19.99.

Notice: This article was updated after publication to reflect Contractors Showdown's Steam release.