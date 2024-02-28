VR Battle Royale Contractors Showdown Begins Open Beta Weekends Soon

VR battle royale shooter Contractors Showdown enters open beta this week.

A follow up to 2018's Contractors, Caveman Studio confirmed the Contractors Showdown open beta will be available for SteamVR and Quest 2, Quest Pro & Quest 3 users. Beginning on March 1, that's taking place across three consecutive weekends - March 1-3, March 8-10 and March 15-17.

Set across a 16 square kilometer map, Contractors Showdown lets you dive in with doubles, trios or solo, supporting up to 45 people per match. Everyone can activate three types of perks per match for strategic advantages, which Caveman Studio didn't detail. As for progression, you can earn resource points, fulfill contracts, unlock blueprints, obtain cosmetics and more.

For more details, here's an official gameplay description:

Navigate the high-stakes arena using an array of tactical props, including airstrikes and UAVs. These game-changing elements elevate the intensity, offering players the opportunity to unleash powerful tools and outsmart their opponents. Plan your moves, coordinate with your squad, and deploy these strategic assets to dominate the battlefield.

Contractors Showdown targets a Q2 2024 launch on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.