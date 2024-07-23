Stabby Delivers Deadly Parkour & Stealthy Kills To Quest This Week

Soaring Roc Studio announced a release date for its latest game, Stabby, a noir-inspired stealth-action game.

Today, publisher Rogue Games and Soaring Roc Studio (Conjure Cards and Sun Shard) announced that you can run, jump, slash, and stab to your heart's content when Stabby hits Quest 2 and Quest 3 on July 25th. The announcement came via a trailer uploaded to Rogue Games' YouTube channel earlier today.

The trailer showcases both first and third-person gameplay, promising acrobatic, physics-based movement as the player character runs on rooftops, stabbing victims and dodging patrolling security drones. It also teases some of Stabby's multiplayer gameplay.

According to a statement from Soaring Roc and Rogue Games, Stabby will contain five offline levels to help you hone your skills before hopping into the online mode, which supports three different modes; Classic, King of the Hill, and Stab Tag.

Interested in checking out the trailer for yourself? Watch it here:

If you're aching to stab someone from a rooftop, you can find it here on the Meta Quest Store before it launches for $7.99 later this week.