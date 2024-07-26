PlayStation VR2 is currently on sale for £350 at all official UK retailers

That's a £180 discount from its regular price of £530, and by far the lowest price we've ever seen the headset sold at in any market.

The Horizon Call Of The Mountain Bundle has the same discount, so is available for £390, saving you £20 over buying the game separately.

It's unclear how long this sale will last for, as there was no official Sony announcement and none of the retailers list an end date. Multiple retailers do tag it as a limited time deal though, confirming it's not a permanent price cut.

We've recently been recommending against buying PlayStation VR2 for PS5, because Sony's commitment to the platform has become increasingly unclear.

While PSVR 2 had strong launch content with major titles like Horizon Call Of The Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, Sony has failed to deliver anything like this since. On PSVR 2's first anniversary in February Sony didn't announce new first-party or AAA games, instead teasing the PC adapter in a surprise announcement.

A few weeks after the anniversary Sony shut down the developer of original PSVR blockbuster Blood & Truth and laid off employees in the studios behind Horizon Call Of The Mountain. And in March Bloomberg reported Sony was pausing PSVR 2 headset production to clear a backlog of unsold units.

PSVR 2 also still lacks some of the original PSVR's biggest titles, including Skyrim VR, Minecraft, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Still, there are a few major third-party titles confirmed as coming to PSVR 2 later this year: Alien: Rogue Incursion and Metro Awakening. And if you're considering PSVR 2 as your first VR headset, you'll find a decent selection of VR's best indie titles from the past decade available on the PlayStation Store.

At £350 the headset's value proposition is significantly greater than at its regular price. Sony will be watching closely how well PSVR 2 sells at this price, and it could inform its pricing strategy going forward and even its future headset design.