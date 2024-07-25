The tool for using PlayStationVR2 on PC is now listed on Steam, two weeks ahead of the official PC adapter launch.

The Steam page includes screenshots of the setup process, showing how you pair the controllers, update the firmware, and prepare to set up your playspace boundary.

The PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter was announced in June as coming on August 7, priced at $60.

The adapter takes in the headset's single USB-C cable on one side. On the other side is a fixed USB-A cable for your PC, a DisplayPort port for your graphics card, and a third port that is likely for power from a socket. Sony says you'll need your own DisplayPort cable, as one isn't included with the adapter. You'll also need Bluetooth to connect the PSVR 2 Sense controllers.

The adapter supports NVIDIA GTX 1650 / AMD RX 5500XT or later graphics card, though Sony recommends at least an RTX 3060 / RX 6600XT for decent performance. As always with PC gaming, the performance requirement will vary wildly between different titles.

The PSVR 2 PC app on Steam includes a SteamVR driver and will integrate with SteamVR to let you adjust settings such as brightness and the playspace boundary in the SteamVR dashboard.

PlayStation VR2's standout features are not available when using the headset on PC however, including eye tracking, HDR, headset rumble, adaptive triggers, and precision haptics on the controllers (regular vibration is supported). While the lack of eye tracking precludes eye-tracked foveated rendering, Sony's driver will allow fixed foveated rendering, where the edges of the image are rendered at lower resolution than the center.

The tool can now be wishlisted on Steam and will be available to download on August 6, one day before the PSVR 2 PC Adapter launches.