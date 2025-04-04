VR Strategy Board Game Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Heads For Quest Soon

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is making its Quest debut later this month.

Developed by Ragnarock and Propagation: Paradise Hotel team WanadevStudio, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is a deck-building auto battler that asks players to pick from a pool of warring factions and unleash hell on a board game battlefield. Here, you can engage with a miniature sci-fi world by placing offensive and defensive lines from an overhead perspective, with the soldiers continuing to battle until the skirmish is won. Announced in the Ruff Talk VR Showcase, you can see the reveal trailer below.

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes on Quest will launch with a solo campaign, where players can choose between three factions of fighters, each crew boasting unique skills in battle. Alongside the campaign, Vestiges also features a Sandbox and a PvP mode. The Sandbox mode allows players to practice their strategies without pressure. The PvP mode is all about competition, with players using custom decks against one another in search of victory.

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes launched in Early Access on Steam in October last year, and it'll receive its full release alongside the launch of the Quest port on April 24.