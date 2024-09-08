Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Is A PC VR Auto Battler Launching Next Month

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes brings a strategic card game with auto battler mechanics to Steam early access next month.

Announced last year with optional PC VR support, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes from WanadevStudio (Ragnarock, Propagation: Paradise Hotel) takes place in a tribal sci-fi universe based on Ancient Egyptian civilization. As you fight for water on a desert planet, you'll need to build a deck of 20 cards and place figurines across the board, which will then automatically engage the other army until one side wins.

In a press release, WanadevStudio confirmed the early access phase will include public and private matchmaking, letting you compete against other players to climb the ranks. Deckbuilding, "progressively challenging" solo missions with customization rewards, and leaderboards are also included in the initial launch, and the studio confirms an Early Access Roadmap will be released soon.

While the previous Steam demo is no longer available, you can find gameplay footage below.

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes arrives on October 3 on Steam in early access, and WanadevStudio confirmed PC VR support will be available straight away.