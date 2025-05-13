Google just teased a smart glasses announcement, or at least demo, for its I/O conference, which will take place next Tuesday.

Today Google streamed "The Android Show: I/O Edition", wherein it detailed a design overhaul for Android and Wear OS, upcoming improvements to Gemini on Android platforms, and UWB support for its Find My Device network, which the company now calls Find Hub.

Near the end of the stream, Google's President of Android Ecosystem Sameer Samat teased that Google I/O 2025, which takes place next Tuesday, will have "deep dives from developers, the latest on Google Gemini", and, after putting on a pair of ostensibly smart glasses, "maybe even a few more really cool Android demos".

"See you on May 20th", he says as he walks off.

The tease comes one month after Google's Android XR lead Shahram Izadi demonstrated sleek smart glasses with a small monocular HUD, which the company described as " conceptual hardware", on-stage at TED2025.

Google may be hoping to preempt Meta's launch of its own smart glasses with a monocular HUD, reportedly set for October, though there's no indication that Google will have an actual product ready before Meta.

In October The Information reported that Samsung is working on a Ray-Ban Meta glasses competitor with Google Gemini AI, though it's unclear whether this product will have a HUD.

Google's Senior Director of Product Management Guemmy Kim also confirmed that at I/O the company will share more about Android XR, its new operating system set to debut in Samsung's upcoming standalone headset later this year.