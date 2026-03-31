Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles Promise "All-Day Comfort" For Prescriptions

Meta and EssilorLuxottica just announced two new styles of Ray-Ban Meta glasses "optimized for prescriptions".

Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles

The two 'Optics Styles' are Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics. Blayzer Optics has a rectangular style and is available in Standard and Large size, while Scriber Optics has a more rounded look and is only available in one size.

Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (left) and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics (right).

Compared to the rest of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 lineup, both Optics Styles feature:

Overextension hinges that open 10 degrees wider than standard, for less pressure on the side of your head.

Interchangeable nose pads to suit various nose shapes and sizes.

Optician-adjustable temple tips that Meta claims "can be shaped to a perfect fit".

0:00 / 0:21 1× Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles

Meta claims these improvements make Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics more suitable for "all-day wear". The idea here is that the company wants people to use them as their regular everyday prescription eyewear, not just as sunglasses. The existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses already support prescriptions, to be clear, but arguably aren't comfortable enough for that use case for many people. It remains to be seen whether the new Optics Styles are.

Other than these ergonomic improvements, from a technology perspective they're almost identical to the rest of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 lineup, with the same 8 hours of battery life. The only difference we're aware of is that they have an extra microphone near the nose pads, making the total number of microphones 6 instead of 5. The case is also dark brown, but otherwise has the same 6 full recharges.

The Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles case, which is dark brown.

Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics are available to preorder in the US today, starting at $500, and will ship on April 14, when they will also be available in "select international markets" too.

Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics colors:

Matte Black

Shiny Transparent Black

Matte Transparent Ice Grey

Shiny Transparent Dark Olive

Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics colors:

Matte Black

Shiny Transparent Black

Transparent Shiny Stone Beige

Transparent Shiny Umber

UploadVR's Kyle Riesenbeck is a self-described "bespectacled individual", and has preordered Blayzer Optics. We'll be curious to see whether Meta's first effort at a prescription-focused product is good enough to tempt him to adopt smart glasses for his everyday eyewear.

New Colors For Oakley Meta Glasses

Additionally, Meta and EssilorLuxottica are also launching new colors for Oakley Meta glasses – 4 new colors for Oakley Meta Vanguard and 2 new ones for Oakley Meta HSTN.

New Oakley Meta Vanguard colors:

Black with Prizm Black Lenses

White with Prizm Rose Gold Lenses

Black with Prizm Transitions Ember Lenses

Prizm Transitions Cobalt Lenses

New Oakley Meta HSTN colors:

Black with Prizm Dark Golf Lenses

Light Curry with Clear to Brown Transitions Lenses

The two new Transitions models of Vanguard are the first time that particular product has had Transitions lenses, and they'll be arriving "later this Spring".