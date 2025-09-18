The Regular Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get A Gen 2 Upgrade

Gen 2 of the displayless Ray-Ban Meta glasses brings them up to parity with the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

The first generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses shipped after Connect 2023, and last month the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses shipped with higher resolution recording and longer battery life.

Now, at Connect 2025, Meta has opened preorders for Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2. Like Oakley Meta HSTN, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 can record 3K video, and has up to eight hours of battery in typical use.

That compares to 1080p and four hours for the first generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

There are three recording modes to choose from:

1200p at 60FPS

1440p at 30FPS

3K at 30FPS

For all three modes, the glasses can record for up to three minutes.

Other than this, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 functions the same way as the original. They're screenless smart glasses with a camera, microphones, and speakers. You can use them to capture photos and videos, listen to music/podcasts/audiobooks, make and receive calls, share your first-person view on WhatsApp & Messenger video calls, translate speech , scan QR codes, and query Meta AI, the company's LLM-based assistant that can see via the camera when you ask about something in view. It'll also read out some phone notifications, if you want.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is available right now, priced from $380.

The first generation will remain available as a more affordable option, for now, priced from $300.

Meta Ray-Ban Display

At Connect 2025, Meta also unveiled Meta Ray-Ban Display, its first smart glasses with a display.

It's priced at $800, initially only available in select US retailers, and includes Meta Neural Band in the box. You can read more about it here.