Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses Now Shipping

The regular Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are now shipping and available in stores.

Ray-Ban and Oakley are both owned by EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant with which Meta last year secured an agreement extending their partnership “into the next decade”, and this year took a 3% stake in it via a €3 billion investment.

Hoping to build on the success of Ray-Ban Meta, in June the two companies announced Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, a slightly higher-end option with the Oakley HSTN design.

Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses have 8 hours of battery life in typical use, compared to 4 hours for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. They also capture 2300×3100 video, up from 1440×1920.

Other than these improvements, Oakley Meta HSTN glasses function the same way as Ray-Ban Meta. They're screenless smart glasses with a camera, microphones, and speakers. You can use them to capture photos and videos, listen to music/podcasts/audiobooks, make and receive calls, share your first-person view on WhatsApp & Messenger video calls, translate speech , scan QR codes, and query Meta AI, the company's LLM-based assistant that can see via the camera when you ask about something in view. It'll also read out some phone notifications, if you want.

Like the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are IPX4 water resistant, meaning they can handle being splashed by water, but aren't rated for water jets or submersion. And also like Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta HSTN glasses feature a privacy LED on the front that illuminates whenever the camera is in use, be it for capture or for Meta AI.

In July, an initial limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN model with gold accents and 24K gold polarized lenses launched and shipped, priced at $500.

Now, the regular editions are shipping, starting at $400, in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

The glasses are available in six regular frame and lens color combinations:

Warm Grey with Ruby PRIZM Lenses ($400)

Black with Clear Lenses ($400)

Brown Smoke with Polarized Deep Water PRIZM Lenses ($450)

Black with Black PRIZM Polarized Lenses ($450)

Black with Amethyst Transitions Lenses ($480)

Clear with Grey Transitions Lenses ($480)

The sunglasses models use Oakley's PRIZM lens technology, which EssilorLuxottica says enhances colors and contrast.

Meta says the glasses will also be coming to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later in the year.

You can buy the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses online from Meta or Oakley, and you can buy them in person at Oakley stores. For prescription lenses, you'll need to get them from Oakley, not Meta.