Ray-Ban Meta Sales Have More Than Tripled This Year So Far

Sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses so far this year have more than tripled compared to the same time last year, more than 200% growth.

The statistic was given by EssilorLuxottica during its Q2 2025 earnings call yesterday, with CEO Francesco Milleri telling investors that the smart glasses are performing "exceptionally well".

If you're unfamiliar: EssilorLuxottica is the French-Italian eyewear giant that owns companies like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver Peoples, and Persol, and has more than 18,000 stores worldwide, including Sunglass Hut. It's Meta's hardware partner for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and the new Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

Last year Meta and EssilorLuxottica signed an agreement extending their partnership “into the next decade” to develop “multi-generational smart eyewear products”. And earlier this month, Meta invested €3 billion in EssilorLuxottica, taking a 3% stake in the company, and it's reportedly "considering" further investment to bring this to 5% over time.

At Q4 2024 earnings call in February, EssilorLuxottica said that 2 million units of Ray-Ban Meta had been sold so far. The company also told investors that annual production capacity will be increased to 10 million by the end of 2026.

During Meta's Q1 2025 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg said that the smart glasses have four times as many monthly active users compared to Q1 2024.

The limited edition of the new Oakley Meta HSTN glasses has already started shipping, and regular editions should go on sale some time in the next few weeks.

The next product from the two companies will reportedly be Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses, according to Bloomberg, featuring a centered camera better suited for first-person video capture.

The Meta-EssilorLuxottica alliance is by far leading the smart glasses market. But it will face serious competition in coming years.

At I/O back in May, Google announced that it's working with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, two of EssilorLuxottica's rising competitors, to develop Gemini smart glasses. It also plans to work with Kering Eyewear in the future. Last month, South Korean media reported that Google was in the final stages of taking a 4% stake in Gentle Monster.

Apple too reportedly plans to launch similar smart glasses. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is set to ship in late 2026, while supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a timeline of 2027.

For now, though, Ray-Ban Meta sales are continuing to rapidly grow. And Meta plans to capitalize on this by launching "half a dozen" more wearable devices to tackle the competition head-on.