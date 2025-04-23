Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Now Translate Speech & Meta AI Is Now Available In Europe

Ray-Ban Meta glasses can now translate speech between English, French, Italian, and Spanish, and multimodal Meta AI is finally rolling out to Europe.

Additionally, you'll soon be able to message and call on Instagram from the glasses, Meta and EssilorLuxottica are launching three new color variants of the Skyler style, and the companies plan to launch the glasses in Mexico, India, and the UAE.

Real-Time Speech Translation

As Meta teased at Connect 2024 in September, the glasses can now translate in real-time between English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

To activate the feature, you say “Hey Meta, start live translation.” You'll then hear the spoken words of people nearby translated to your own language from the speakers of the glasses, while they can see your words translated as text on the Meta View phone app.

If you want the feature to work even without an internet connection, you can optionally download the data for each language pair to your glasses via the app.

Meta AI Comes To Europe

Earlier this month, the multimodal capability of Meta AI started rolling out to the UK. This means UK owners can now answer queries about what they're looking at, by taking an image using the camera, whereas previously Meta AI couldn't access the camera in the UK.

In the rest of Europe, Meta AI was only available in Ireland, France, Italy, and Spain, and only in its basic voice-only form. Now, today, basic Meta AI is rolling out in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Next week the full multimodal Meta AI will start rolling out to every country where the glasses are officially sold, including these European countries.

Instagram Messaging & Calling Soon

Leveraging your nearby phone, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses can already send and receive messages and make calls via WhatsApp, Messenger, or your phone's built-in calling and messaging system. This includes video calls, wherein the recipient will see your first-person view.

"Soon", Meta says, this messaging and calling capability will also be available for Instagram.

Live AI In US & Canada "Soon"

At Meta Connect 2024, the company teased an upcoming capability called Live AI, wherein you can have a continuous session with Meta AI without the need to say “Hey Meta” each time. During this session, Meta AI will have continuous access to your camera.

Meta says this will allow its AI to "help you more naturally, in real-time as you’re doing things like exploring a city or preparing a meal", and today announced that it's coming "soon" in the US and Canada.

To start the session, you'll say “Hey Meta, start live AI”.

This capability already exists on traditional devices like phones and laptops via OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, and Google recently demonstrated it running on "conceptual" smart glasses.

New Skyler Color Variants

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses come in three styles: Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler.

These styles are offered with four types of lenses: Clear, Sun, Polarized, and Transitions, and come in a variety of colors, for both the frame and the lenses.

Today, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have launched 3 new variants of Skyler:

Shiny Black frame with Clear lenses

Shiny Black frame with Green lenses

Shiny Chalky Gray frame with Sapphire Transitions lenses

Skyler with Shiny Chalky Gray frame and Sapphire Transitions lenses.

This brings the total number of Ray-Ban Meta glasses style and color variants to 25.

Launching In Mexico, India & The UAE

Meta and EssilorLuxottica say they will soon start officially selling the glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

That will bring the total number of countries where the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are sold to 17:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States of America

As of February, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses had sold over 2 million units, and EssilorLuxottica announced that it plans to scale up annual production capacity to 10 million units by the end of 2026.