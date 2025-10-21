Oakley Meta Vanguard Now Shipping & Available In Stores

Oakley Meta Vanguard is now shipping and available in stores.

Announced at Meta Connect 2025 last month, Oakley Meta Vanguard has a centered camera with a wider FOV than Meta's other smart glasses, as well as IP67 water resistance, and Oakley's iconic Sphaera design.

The centered camera should make for better first-person footage, and it has a field of view of 122 degrees, compared to 100 degrees for Ray-Ban Meta, Meta Ray-Ban Display, and Oakley Meta HSTN.

0:00 / 0:30 1× Oakley Meta Vanguard

Some of this field of view can be traded off for more aggressive Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). By default the glasses automatically set the stabilization level based on your movement, but you can manually set it to low, medium, or high.

Oakley Meta Vanguard can record regular video at any of:

1080p at 30FPS (for up to 5 minutes at a time)

1080p at 60FPS (for up to 3 minutes at a time)

3K at 30FPS (for up to 3 minutes at a time)

It can also record slow-motion 720p at 120FPS for 1 minute, or capture a hyperlapse for up to 30 minutes, if you ask Meta AI.

Meta says the speakers are also six decibels louder than its other smart glasses, making them more suitable for hearing audio while wind is rushing past your face, ideal for skiing, cycling, and running.

Oakley Meta Vanguard's IP67 water and dust resistance should also make it more suitable for tougher environments, and Meta says its battery is far better at handling cold weather - a problem I've personally faced with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

According to Meta, Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses should get you around 9 hours of use, compared to 8 hours for the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

Me wearing Oakley Meta Vanguard at Meta Connect 2025.

Other than this, Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses function the same way as Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN. They're screenless smart glasses with a camera, microphones, and speakers. You can use them to capture photos and videos, listen to music/podcasts/audiobooks, make and receive calls, share your first-person view on WhatsApp & Messenger video calls, translate speech , scan QR codes, and query Meta AI, the company's LLM-based assistant that can see via the camera when you ask about something in view. It'll also read out some phone notifications, if you want.

I was able to briefly try the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses at Meta Connect 2025. While on paper they're almost 30% heavier than Ray-Ban Meta, at 66 grams, in practice I found them to be more comfortable, as this weight is better distributed.

Oakley Meta Vanguard is available in 4 colors:

Black frame with 24K lenses

Black frame with Road lenses

White frame with Sapphire lenses

White frame with Black lenses

All four lenses feature Oakley's PRIZM lens technology, which EssilorLuxottica says enhances colors and contrast, and you'll be able to buy the lenses separately at some point in the future in case you want to swap color later.

The 4 colors of Oakley Meta Vanguard.

All four variants are priced at $500, and they're available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria,

Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland,

Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Meta and EssilorLuxottica say they will bring the glasses to Mexico, India, Brazil, and the UAE later this year.