A Long Survive's PlayStation VR2 & PC VR Ports Are Delayed Again

Friendly Fire Studios announced another delay for its PS VR2 and SteamVR ports of its co-op horde shooter A Long Survive. This is the second delay in less than a month.

The ports were originally scheduled to release last month on April 30 before Friendly Fire announced a two week delay to May 14.

The following is a quote from Friendly Fire's statement:

During our final testing process, we found a problem affecting the Crossplay connection between platforms. After discussing it internally, we made one thing very clear: we are not willing to launch the game without Crossplay working properly.

Crossplay is not a secondary feature for us. It is one of the main parts of the experience. A Long Survive was designed around cooperative gameplay, and releasing the game with that experience broken would simply not be right. From the beginning, our goal was always to break the barriers between platforms and let everyone play with their friends, no matter where they are playing.

The statement goes on to say that the entire team is working to resolve the issue, but there is no estimated time on when that will happen. As a result, Friendly Fire is not announcing a new release date until the problem is fixed. At that point, a new date will be announced with a short turnaround time between the announcement and actual release.

A Long Survive can be wishlisted on PS VR2 and Steam. It is available now on Quest.