PlayStation VR2 Is On Sale For $300 In The US

PlayStation VR2 is currently on sale for $300 direct from Sony in the United States, down from its regular $400 price.

The sale is scheduled to run through August 10, a week and a half from now.

PS VR2 launched at $550 in 2023, though Sony officially cut the price to $400 last year, just over two years after it launched, and for Black Friday the headset was on sale for $300, its lowest price ever.

That Black Friday deal included Horizon Call of the Mountain, though, whereas that bundle no longer appears on PlayStation Direct.

Still, a hardware device seeing a sale is a rarity in an era where many products are seeing price rises, caused by the AI-driven global memory chip supply crisis. Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro have both seen increases in recent months, while Valve confirmed in February the need to "revisit" Steam Frame pricing.

And Sony itself has had to increase the price of the PS5 consoles multiple times over the past year, with the PS5 and PS5 Pro now both significantly more expensive than they were at launch.

As a non-standalone device, PlayStation VR2 has only 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and just 4GB of eMMC storage for its basic MediaTek chipset, which is used only for tracking and passthrough. That makes PS VR2 effectively immune to the need for price increases, and given its age, makes it suitable for these kinds of sales to continue.

For existing PlayStation 5 owners yet to jump into VR, the $300 sale could be an excellent time, especially with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 recently launching on the platform.

If you're a PC gamer, with the sale you can pick up the headset, Sony's PC adapter, and (if required) a DisplayPort cable and Bluetooth adapter for less than $400 all-in.

And with PSVR2Toolkit and PimaxMagic4All, if you have an Nvidia GTX 16 series or RTX graphics card, you can even leverage eye-tracked foveated rendering in a wide range of SteamVR titles.

With its 2K OLED displays, PlayStation VR2 offers a more vibrant image with far greater contrast than any other affordable PC VR headset, though with the tradeoff that the image is softer and has a non-uniform fixed-pattern noise over it, called mura.