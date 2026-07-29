Three More VR Games Get "Great On Frame" Certified By Valve

Deadly Delivery, Stellar Cafe, and Growrilla join the growing list of standalone VR experiences for the upcoming Steam Frame headset.

With Steam Frame's imminent release, expect to see loads of VR games receive their Great on Frame certification, a stamp of approval from Valve saying the games run well as standalone applications without the need for a PC.

We have a running list of every certified game that will be continually updated, but as new entries come in batches, it is good to spotlight them so they do not get lost in the shuffle.

Deadly Delivery

Deadly Delivery is a chaotic co-op package horror game built around delivering parcels into haunted mines. Yes, it is as odd as it sounds. Players dodge monsters and traps to reach their quota or face permanent termination. Developer Flat Head Studio previously delivered puzzle-shooter We Are One.

Growrilla VR

Growrilla is a procedurally generated 'eat-em-up' from Salmi Games, the team behind Sweet Surrender and the upcoming Drifters: Blackout Crew. You start as a small ape stealthily scavenging for food and surviving on a generated island before growing into a huge destructive giant. At this point, the game becomes all about destruction and smashing everything in sight. It started in Early Access in 2019 before its full release in 2020.

Stellar Cafe

Stellar Cafe is a casual interactive experience from AstroBeam, a team led by Devin Reimer, one of the co-creators of VR classic Job Simulator. Players spend several in-game days solving the existential problems of various quirky, personality-driven robots. Every robot is powered by AI, with real-time responses to anything you say into the headset's microphone. The game will be a hybrid title with both flatscreen and VR support, Steam Frame standalone included.