Drifters: Blackout Crew Is A New Co-op Sci-Fi Extraction Shooter Coming To PC VR & Quest

Salmi Games (Sweet Surrender) announced its new title Drifters: Blackout Crew, a VR co-op extraction shooter, at today's VR Games Showcase. It is coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Here's the announcement trailer:

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In Drifters, players are stranded in deep space with limited resources, forcing dangerous runs into heavily guarded facilities to loot supplies and escape before the defenses overwhelm them. These supplies can be converted into upgrades, new gears, cosmetics, and improvements to the base. The game supports co-op for up to four players with tactile weapon handling and reloading and a jetpack for more dynamic movement.

Previous VR extraction shooters Ghosts of Tabor and Contractors Showdown: Exfil Zone have proven to be very popular with VR gamers and bringing a stylized sci-fi setting already helps Drifters stand out as a different take on the genre.

German developer Salmi Games did a great job supporting its previous title, FPS roguelite Sweet Surrender with multiple updates and platform releases, so it is fair to expect the same with Drifters. Private playtests are already planned. Salmi credits support and funding from the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media in getting Drifters made.

Drifters: Blackout Crew can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest and Steam. At the time of this article, there is no news on a PlayStation VR2 release. Sweet Surrender was ported to Sony's platform, but it did not sell well according to Salmi Games.