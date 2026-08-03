Escape Simulator 2 Launches VR Preview Ahead Of Full Release

You can now get an early look at Escape Simulator 2's VR mode in a recently unveiled VR open beta.

In a Steam blog update, Pine Studio has revealed an open public VR preview for their best-selling escape room game, Escape Simulator 2. The preview is available now.

The team is keen to specify that the open beta is an early test build, and that the developer is seeking community feedback to help refine the experience ahead of full release.

There are some caveats to the preview, given its beta status. While the developers say that "most core features are working, and all official rooms should be fully playable," users should expect that some VR features are not yet implemented or may be broken. For example, visible player hands and character models are not currently active, and community-made escape rooms are not yet officially supported.

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Escape Simulator 2 builds on the success of the original Escape Simulator, which has been one of the most popular co-op escape room games on PC. The sequel offers expanded environments, more detailed puzzles and interactions, much-improved visuals, and enhanced multiplayer support. It carries on the series' emphasis on physics-based interactions and puzzles, which is an obvious fit for VR.

Escape Simulator 2 was released in October last year and currently enjoys a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, with over 1,800 user reviews.

No release date has yet been revealed for the full VR support release, but the preview is a significant milestone on Escape Simulator 2's journey to implementation of VR support.

Players interested in trying Escape Simulator 2's VR preview can find it through the "open_beta" branch on Steam. As of writing, Escape Simulator 2 is available for $15.99, a discount of 20% off the regular price of $19.99.