Quest's Horizon+ Subscription Added 10 Monthly Hours Of Xbox Games

Quest's Horizon+ subscription added 10 monthly hours of flatscreen cloud streaming for 58 Xbox titles, furthering Meta's partnership with Microsoft.
Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available on Meta Quest headsets since 2023, letting subscribers of Xbox Game Pass access the same content they'd get on other devices on a giant virtual screen in their Quest headset.
Now, Quest owners who subscribe to Meta's $8/month Horizon+ subscription can play select titles without an Xbox Game Pass subscription, in addition to the VR titles they get with the subscription.
Meta and Microsoft call this streamable selection of 58 flatscreen games a "starter edition of Xbox Game Pass", and it includes the following titles:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Control
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DayZ
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grounded
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- Inside
- Limbo
- Medieval Dynasty
- Monster Sanctuary
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2
- PowerWash Simulator
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Retro Classics
- Slay the Spire
- SnowRunner
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Superliminal
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tunic
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- World War Z
- Wreckfest
You can stream these Xbox titles to your Quest headset for a total of 10 hours per month.
This is in addition to the more than 100 VR games included in the Games Catalog and Indie Catalog of the Horizon+ subscription, which are provided as downloads with unlimited play.
As previously discovered by XR enthusiast Luna, Meta confirmed it's also adding the ability to emulate an Xbox gamepad with the included Touch controllers of Quest headsets, negating the need to own and pair a separate device to use Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Meta Horizon+ is available for $8/month or $60/year, and the company offers a one-month free trial.