Quest's Horizon+ Subscription Added 10 Monthly Hours Of Xbox Games

Quest's Horizon+ subscription added 10 monthly hours of flatscreen cloud streaming for 58 Xbox titles, furthering Meta's partnership with Microsoft.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available on Meta Quest headsets since 2023, letting subscribers of Xbox Game Pass access the same content they'd get on other devices on a giant virtual screen in their Quest headset.

Now, Quest owners who subscribe to Meta's $8/month Horizon+ subscription can play select titles without an Xbox Game Pass subscription, in addition to the VR titles they get with the subscription.

Meta and Microsoft call this streamable selection of 58 flatscreen games a "starter edition of Xbox Game Pass", and it includes the following titles:

Among Us

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Control

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DayZ

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Gang Beasts

Gears 5

Golf With Your Friends

Grounded

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Medieval Dynasty

Monster Sanctuary

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2

PowerWash Simulator

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Retro Classics

Slay the Spire

SnowRunner

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2

Stellaris

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Superliminal

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Elder Scrolls Online

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tunic

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

World War Z

Wreckfest

You can stream these Xbox titles to your Quest headset for a total of 10 hours per month.

This is in addition to the more than 100 VR games included in the Games Catalog and Indie Catalog of the Horizon+ subscription, which are provided as downloads with unlimited play.

As previously discovered by XR enthusiast Luna, Meta confirmed it's also adding the ability to emulate an Xbox gamepad with the included Touch controllers of Quest headsets, negating the need to own and pair a separate device to use Xbox Cloud Gaming.

:3 https://t.co/m99BqyppEu pic.twitter.com/aJj1PuHc3R — Luna (@Lunayian) July 17, 2026 How gamepad emulation will work in Meta Horizon OS.

Meta Horizon+ is available for $8/month or $60/year, and the company offers a one-month free trial.