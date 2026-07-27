VR Action Platformer Hyperstacks Coming To SteamVR This Week

Hyperstacks is also exiting Early Access for full release on Quest.

Hyperstacks developer Squirrel Bytes has announced that their action platformer is coming to SteamVR and leaving Early Access on Meta Quest on July 30. The game, which combines combat, parkour action, and logic puzzles, has been in development for over eight years and has been available on Quest Early Access for some time.

Check out the Steam release announcement trailer here:

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Some finer details from the developer follow:

In Hyperstacks, you'll progress through campaign levels shaped by a cast of distinct characters, each bringing their own personality and style of challenge. Between campaign levels, return to the lobby to interact with them, take on small quests, and unlock new mechanics before diving back into the next challenge.

The Hyperstacks experience is built around three core pillars:

Combat - you'll wield a variety of weapons all built to feel great in VR, and fight against melee and ranged enemies through bullet-hell battles.

Parkour - You'll climb, swing, and improvise your way through obstacle courses using grappling hooks, ziplines, and teleporters.

Logic - You'll interact with simple puzzles and elaborate contraptions.

There's also a level editor in which players have access to the same tools that each campaign level is built with. Custom levels can be shared with the community, creating a growing library of levels and challenges.

Hyperstacks releases in full on Meta Quest and SteamVR on July 30. A SteamVR demo is available now.